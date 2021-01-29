Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Up 5%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. 232,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 565,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Entera Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

