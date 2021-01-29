Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.10 Million

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $156.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $490.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $491.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $515.06 million, with estimates ranging from $512.70 million to $516.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Several research firms have commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 234,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,801. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

