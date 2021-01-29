EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.12 Million

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post sales of $121.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $123.19 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $129.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $443.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.60 million to $445.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $495.48 million, with estimates ranging from $484.46 million to $503.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $4,471,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 314,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,756. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

