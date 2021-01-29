ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $331,973.28 and approximately $138.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

