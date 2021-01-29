Amoveo 24 Hour Volume Hits $808.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $808.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $22.12 or 0.00063725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

