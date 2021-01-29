Inex Project (INEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,358.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Inex Project has traded 2,519.8% higher against the dollar. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $1,358.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00123786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00259111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00065417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00064069 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,051.90 or 0.86521249 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

Inex Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

