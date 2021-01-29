Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 642,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,630. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 344,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,019,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 124,479 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.