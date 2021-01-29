Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

