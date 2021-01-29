West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.

NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 36,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,067. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

