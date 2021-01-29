West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.
NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 36,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,067. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
