HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 122,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

