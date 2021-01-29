Nebulas Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,505,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,970,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

