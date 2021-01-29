Steem (STEEM) Tops One Day Volume of $16.17 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.84 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.47 or 0.01176918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00497252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002206 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 410,200,992 coins and its circulating supply is 393,226,898 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.

