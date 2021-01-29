Bytecoin Reaches Market Cap of $31.05 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.05 million and $54,760.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00406277 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 208.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

