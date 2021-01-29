The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 7,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

