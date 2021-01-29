ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.25. 144,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

