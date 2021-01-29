The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

