Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 167,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 130,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

