Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 167,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 130,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.57.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
