Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 7.7%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s share price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 3,327,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,880,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

