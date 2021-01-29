Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 18,928,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 23,254,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

