ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 6.5%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 2,716,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,929,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.