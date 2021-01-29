ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 6.5%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 2,716,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,929,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.
About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
