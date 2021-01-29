LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading 6.2% Higher

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.88. 935,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 418,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $92.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LAIX Company Profile (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

