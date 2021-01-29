Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Declines By 86.5%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,108.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORRAF remained flat at $$1.91 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Orora has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

