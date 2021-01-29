Short Interest in Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Declines By 95.0%

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,716,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nutra Pharma stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,374,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,401,664. Nutra Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Nutra Pharma Company Profile
