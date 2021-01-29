Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.71. Approximately 3,012,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 565,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

