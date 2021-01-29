Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRGNF remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

