Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PRGNF remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Paragon Shipping
