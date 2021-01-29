Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Trading 5.4% Higher

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $0.98. 2,477,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 808,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

