Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.68. 83,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

