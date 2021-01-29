Conning Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 on Friday, hitting $457.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.