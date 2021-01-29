1,382 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.63. The stock had a trading volume of 63,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,654. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

