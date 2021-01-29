The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $760.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $760.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.24.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded down $16.99 on Friday, hitting $695.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $728.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.57. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,390,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.