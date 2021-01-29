Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.80. Approximately 3,654,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,202,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.
The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.
About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.