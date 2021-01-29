Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.80. Approximately 3,654,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,202,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

