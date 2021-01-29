LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,568. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

