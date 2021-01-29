Insider Buying: Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Director Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Director Harry J. Cynkus bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. 41,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,548. The company has a market cap of $551.39 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPX shares. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

