Insider Buying: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $335.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

