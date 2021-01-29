Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $162,300.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,851.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00.

RLMD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $530.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

