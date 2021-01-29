Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Acquires 2,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $67,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GNTY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

