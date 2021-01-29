Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch Acquires 2,000 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $67,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GNTY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.