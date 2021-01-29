Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $102,550.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

CYTK traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.67. 925,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

