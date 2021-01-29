FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 563,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,650. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

