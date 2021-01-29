Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $3.52 million and $524,411.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $17.96 or 0.00052399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00124954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00262651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00311755 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 196,258 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

