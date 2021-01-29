I/O Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $964,244.28 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $964,244.28 and $11,956.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00306040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00031208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003474 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.07 or 0.01482572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 133.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,661,854 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

