Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $653.96 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $324.19 million and approximately $653.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00009693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,116,124 coins and its circulating supply is 97,596,704 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

