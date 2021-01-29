$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

GRMN stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.86. 1,043,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $125.00.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

