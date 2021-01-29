Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $85,999,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 87.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after buying an additional 544,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 3,893,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Vroom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.