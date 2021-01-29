Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMMAF. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of PMMAF traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.55. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. Puma has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

