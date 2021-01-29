Garrison Point Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 170,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

