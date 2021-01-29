Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNFT. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

BNFT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 321,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,126. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

