Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 238,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

