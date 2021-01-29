Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 6.9%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $515.73 and last traded at $523.28. 8,644,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,630,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $561.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

