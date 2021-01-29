Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $260.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.