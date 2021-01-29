Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading 20.8% Higher

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) traded up 20.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.51. 10,234,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 2,846,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

